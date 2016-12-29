Saskatoon weather outlook: cooling trend on the way

Another beautiful day in Saskatoon has the city trending five degrees warmer than usual at this time of year.

Special Weather Statement

Another storm system is coming to portions of southeast Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba on the heels of a powerful Colorado Low that brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to these areas on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

An Alberta Clipper is to blame, and will bring 10-15 cm of snow along with strong northwest winds, causing reduced visibility at times in blowing snow.

This system starts Friday morning, tracking along the Yellowhead Highway corridor of southeastern Saskatchewan, and then moves into Manitoba by Friday afternoon. The clipper is expected to pull out of southeastern Manitoba late Friday evening into early Saturday morning, letting up for New Years Eve in that area.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

A mainly sunny day for Saskatoon with a high of -5. Winds remain fairly mild throughout the day with sustained wind speeds at 10-15 km/h. With the sun and single digit low, it’s a perfect day to get outside in central Saskatchewan.

Tonight

By tonight clouds will roll into the area and periods of snow are in the forecast beginning near midnight. With the winds becoming southeast 20 km/h this evening this allows for the chance of blowing snow overnight. We will reach a low of -10 overnight and then warm up to -7 by the morning.

Friday

Saskatoon will see more clouds roll in with the chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning hours. It’ll be fairly windy in Saskatoon, with gusts up to 40 km/h then becoming light in the afternoon. A little bit cooler than today, with the temperature falling to -10 in the afternoon once the wind calms down.

Cloudy with snow showers tomorrow- mainly during the morning hours. Be careful on those roads #Sask: pic.twitter.com/QQ0dvoomPr — Joelle Tomlinson (@TomlinsonGlobal) December 29, 2016

Weekend/New Years’ Outlook

As everyone makes their plans for New Year’s Eve in the city, it’s important to be aware of the weather conditions and to dress appropriately for the weather outside. During the day on Saturday, it will be variably cloudy with the chance of snow showers with a high of -5. If you’re headed out for the evening, keep in mind there is a 60 per cent chance of snow, with a band of precipitation right over top of Saskatoon and on the edge of Prince Albert and Davidson right at the strike of midnight.

A look at your Saturday night forecast: a 60% chance of snow— accumulation less than 2 cm and clearing for the first day of 2017: pic.twitter.com/l9ONjfcIZs — Joelle Tomlinson (@TomlinsonGlobal) December 29, 2016

Margaret Flack took this Your Saskatchewan photo just outside of Vanscoy:

