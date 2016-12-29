Canada
Yonge Street in Rosedale partially reopens as repairs on sinkhole continues

Yonge Street has partially reopened as repairs continue on a sinkhole that has been disrupting traffic in Rosedale since Tuesday.

One lane in the northbound and southbound direction is now open to motorists.

City officials said the sinkhole was caused by a crack in a sewer and work is now restricted to the two centre lanes.

Toronto police said on Tuesday the sinkhole was filled with water and the roadway between Roxborough Street and Crescent Road had to be shut down.

