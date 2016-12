WINNIPEG — Around 1,400 Manitoba Hydro customers are without power in downtown Winnipeg Thursday morning.

The power outage is affecting customers in the Exchange District area and downtown. Traffic signals are also out, according to Manitoba Hydro.

Crews are currently working on the problem, and full restoration should come by 11:20 a.m.

