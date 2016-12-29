Rockets fall to Blazers 5-1

The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-1 to the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

The Blazers scored early and the Rockets trailed 1-0 after the first period.

Nolan Foote evened the score early in the middle stanza with a nice wrist shot on the power play but the lead was short lived. The Blazers scored before the period was out and the Rockets trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Kamloops scored three more in the third period and the score finished 5-1 Blazers.

Brodan Salmond falls to 6-5-1-0.

The Rockets fall to 23-13-2-0.

The Rockets are back in action on Friday night when they face the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.