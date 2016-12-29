Lockdown lifted at Saskatchewan Penitentiary following deadly riot

Things are slowly returning to normal at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary near Prince Albert after a riot earlier this month left one inmate dead and eight more injured.

Correctional Service Canada spokesman Jeff Campbell says a prison-wide lockdown at the facility has been lifted and visitors are being allowed back.

READ MORE: One inmate dead, 8 injured after riot at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary

He says the prison’s minimum-security unit resumed its normal operations late in the evening of Dec. 22 while the medium and maximum-security inmates were placed onto a modified routine.

Campbell says the higher-security inmates are now allowed to shower and make phone calls, but their movement within the rest of the prison is restricted.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Penitentiary moves to modified routine after deadly riot

He confirmed that some prisoners have been transferred out of the federal facility since the riot, which caused significant damage to a large portion of the medium-security unit.

However, he wouldn’t release details on how many inmates were transferred or where.