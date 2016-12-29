Lockdown lifted at Saskatchewan Penitentiary following deadly riot
Things are slowly returning to normal at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary near Prince Albert after a riot earlier this month left one inmate dead and eight more injured.
Correctional Service Canada spokesman Jeff Campbell says a prison-wide lockdown at the facility has been lifted and visitors are being allowed back.
READ MORE: One inmate dead, 8 injured after riot at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary
He says the prison’s minimum-security unit resumed its normal operations late in the evening of Dec. 22 while the medium and maximum-security inmates were placed onto a modified routine.
Campbell says the higher-security inmates are now allowed to shower and make phone calls, but their movement within the rest of the prison is restricted.
READ MORE: Saskatchewan Penitentiary moves to modified routine after deadly riot
He confirmed that some prisoners have been transferred out of the federal facility since the riot, which caused significant damage to a large portion of the medium-security unit.
However, he wouldn’t release details on how many inmates were transferred or where.
© 2016 The Canadian Press