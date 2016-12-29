Crime
Lockdown lifted at Saskatchewan Penitentiary following deadly riot

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prison-wide lockdown lifted at Saskatchewan Penitentiary near Prince Albert following a deadly riot that left one inmate dead and eight injured.

Things are slowly returning to normal at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary near Prince Albert after a riot earlier this month left one inmate dead and eight more injured.

Correctional Service Canada spokesman Jeff Campbell says a prison-wide lockdown at the facility has been lifted and visitors are being allowed back.

He says the prison’s minimum-security unit resumed its normal operations late in the evening of Dec. 22 while the medium and maximum-security inmates were placed onto a modified routine.

Campbell says the higher-security inmates are now allowed to shower and make phone calls, but their movement within the rest of the prison is restricted.

He confirmed that some prisoners have been transferred out of the federal facility since the riot, which caused significant damage to a large portion of the medium-security unit.

However, he wouldn’t release details on how many inmates were transferred or where.

Global News