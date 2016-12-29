RCMP says Toronto man arrested near Canada-U.S. border with 24 firearms in bag

Toronto man Thanh Viet Pham appeared in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu court Thursday to face charges of importing and exporting firearms.

The 36-year-old was charged with illegally crossing the Canada-U.S. border near Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle.

The RCMP claim the US Border Patrol saw Pham walking towards the border on Dec. 23; he was arrested after a quick chase.

An RCMP press release issued on Dec. 29 claims Pham had a bag containing 24 handguns of various calibres in his possession and at least ten of the prohibited weapons were loaded.

Officials explained another handgun was later found in the snow by police officers.

RCMP officers said Pham is known to police for various weapons and drugs related offences.

If convicted, he could face imprisonment up to 10 years.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST), US Border Patrol, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).