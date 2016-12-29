Barley Brothers shutting down Polo Park location, relocating in 2017

WINNIPEG — Barley Brothers is closing its Polo Park location as part of a “relocation strategy” to bring craft beer to downtown Winnipeg.

The restaurant is closing its Empress Street location Jan. 1, 2017. The restaurant on Pembina Highway is still open.

According to management, the St. James restaurant plans to relocate in downtown Winnipeg. A location has not been set yet, but should a decision should be made in the near year.

All gift cards purchased can still be used at the Pembina location.

“As we prepare to move downtown we will also be greatly improving the Barley Brothers experience in the New Year,” stated management on a Facebook post.

“In January of 2017, we will be installing Winnipeg’s largest TV at Barley Brothers Stadium on Pembina Highway.”