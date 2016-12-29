More than $20K raised for family of Toronto girl who died after falling ill on Air Canada flight

More than $20,000 has been raised to help cover the funeral costs for a 10-year-old Toronto girl who died in an Irish hospital on Christmas Eve after falling ill aboard a Toronto-to-London Air Canada flight.

The girl’s sister, Fedelia Oo, said on a GoFundMe page that she and her three sisters were traveling to Nigeria to visit relatives when Madra suffered a cardiac arrest on the flight. The flight diverted to Shannon, Ireland so she could receive medical treatment.

“She took ill on the plane and despite the efforts of some kind medics on board they could not save her,” Fedelia wrote. “We have been in Ireland since then, waiting to take our dear sister back to Canada.”

The $15,000 online donation goal to help cover Madra’s funeral costs was reached in less than two days since it was first posted on Dec. 27.

The GoFundMe page included a picture of the family and a link to an Irish media publication.

Fedelia explained the sisters came from a single parent family which could not afford the costs of “a proper burial for our beloved Madra.”

“Any help you can give will be deeply appreciated by our family during this time of devastation and grief,” she wrote.

Donors who contributed to the campaign also posted messages of condolences and support for the family.

“God speed little Angel wrap your mammy and sisters in your Angel wings at this sad time,” wrote Finola Keogh.

“Rest in Peace beautiful one :( Much love to your sisters and Mum x,” Bronagh Devaney said.

Air Canada said Saturday a doctor and a nurse were on board the plane and helped the flight crew assist the child.

Emergency crews met the aircraft when it landed in Ireland, but local medical authorities pronounced the girl dead in hospital.

“Madra was the light of our lives, she brought joy and happiness to our household and we will never be the same without her, however we will keep her memory alive,” Fedelia said.

In an email response to an inquiry from Global News, the family declined an interview and asked for privacy.