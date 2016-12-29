Saskatoon Blades hold on to down Prince Albert Raiders 3-2

Josh Paterson scored the eventual winner at 16:32 of the third as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The win snapped the Blades four game losing streak.

Braylon Schmyr and Mark Rubinchik also scored for the Blades (14-20-4).

Carson Miller had both goals for the Raiders (8-27-2).

The Blades are back in action on Friday when they travel to Swift Current to take on the Broncos.

In other WHL action involving Saskatchewan teams, Brayden Burke scored once and set up two more as the Moose Jaw Warriors downed the Broncos 4-1.

Brett Howden, Tanner Jeannot and Jayden Halbgewachs also scored for Moose Jaw (21-9-5).

Tyler Steenbergen kept the Broncos (19-11-7) from being blanked.

In Brandon, Tyler Coulter scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Wheat Kings over the Regina Pats 2-1.

Ty Lewis scored in regulation for Brandon (16-15-4).

Nick Henry had the lone goal for the Pats (23-3-10).