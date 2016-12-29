RCMP arrest suspected bank robber on Highway 1 in Coquitlam
Drivers on Highway 1 through Coquitlam were witness to a dramatic scene Wednesday afternoon.
Police were able to box-in and arrest a suspected bank robber near the Brunette Overpass.
The man is suspected of robbing a bank in Chilliwack. He is thought to have held up the bank and then used a Chilliwack taxi as a getaway car.
Further details have not been released at this time.
