Shingles vaccine free for Ontario seniors beginning Jan. 1

Ontario is reminding seniors who are turning 65 in 2017 that they will be eligible to get the shingles vaccine free of charge starting Jan. 1.

The Liberal government is spending $68 million over three years to publicly fund the vaccine, which will save eligible seniors about $170.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins says it will reduce the likelihood of seniors getting the painful infection and reduce visits to hospitals.

Studies show that the vaccine is highly effective when seniors are vaccinated between the ages of 65 to 70.

Shingles affects more than 42,000 people every year in Ontario can cause various complications such as vision loss and nerve pain.

About 850,000 seniors will be eligible and can get the vaccination from their primary care doctor or nurse practitioner.

Seniors can also get the vaccine at participating pharmacies with a prescription and for a fee.

-With a file from The Canadian Press