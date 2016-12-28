Kelowna prepares for downtown New Year’s Eve party

Preparations are being made for Kelowna’s downtown New Year’s Eve party.

It’s called the Valley First New York New Year’s Eve – and there’s a very good reason for that.

“We celebrate with New York,” Melissa Sbrega of Festivals Kelowna said. “We wanted to do an early event for young kids and people who don’t want to stay up until midnight, so we shoot off the fireworks at the same time as New York. 9 p.m.”

The celebration will take place on and around the city’s outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park on Saturday, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

There will be bands playing, activities for the kids, casino games for the adults and free hot chocolate for everyone.

There will also be a warm up zone at Kelowna City Theatre if things get a little too chilly.

This year, by popular demand, Festivals Kelowna is also bringing in food trucks for the event.