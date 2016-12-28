RCMP ask for help finding 5-year-old Alberta girl

Maskwacis RCMP are asking the public for help finding five-year-old Kailee Soosay, who was reported missing along with two other children on Dec. 23.

Mounties said the other kids have been “accounted for, however Kailee has yet to be located,” a news release said Wednesday.

RCMP do not believe the five-year-old is any harm, but need to speak with her to do a welfare check.

They think she’s with her mother Shannon Soosay, whom RCMP have not been able to reach.

They say she drives a silver 2005 four-door Grand Prix with Alberta licence plate BVL 6000. RCMP think they may be in Alberta or Saskatchewan.

Kailee is 3’11”, 78 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shannon is 5’11”, 230 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on where Kailee or Shannon could be is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at (780) 585-3767 or local police.