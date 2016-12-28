Bayport Cruise Terminal
December 28, 2016 7:08 pm
Updated: December 28, 2016 7:16 pm

US Military helicopter with 2 aboard crashes off Texas coast

By Staff Reuters

A National Guard helicopter with two people aboard crashed into waters near the Bayport Cruise Terminal, Texas, on Wednesday, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

The cause of the accident that took place about 25 miles (40 kms) southeast of Houston was not yet known.

“Recovery operations are underway,” Petty Officer Dustin Williams said.

There was no impact on navigation on the Houston Ship Channel, which links the busiest U.S. petrochemical port to the Gulf of Mexico, from the helicopter crash, the Houston Pilots Association said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Erwin Seba and Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Sandra Maler)

