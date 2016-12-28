Emergency crews
Fire that killed 52-year-old woman in Île-des-Chênes ‘deemed accidental’: RCMP

One woman is dead after a fire in a home in a trailer park in Île-des-Chênes, Man.

A blaze that claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman in Île-des-Chênes has been called an accidental fire by the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 27 at a residential trailer on Bonneteau Ave. according to an RCMP news release.

A large portion of the trailer was on fire when crews arrived. Once the flames were under control, crews located the female in a bedroom. Attempts were made to revive her but were unsuccessful, she was pronounced dead on scene.

The Investigators of the Fire Commissioner deemed the fire accidental and the Medical Examiner’s office doesn’t consider the death suspicious.

