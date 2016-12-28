Star Wars fans in Montreal pay tribute to Carrie Fisher

The death of actress Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, is prompting Star Wars fans to pay tribute.

Fisher died Tuesday in Los Angeles, four days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Her iconic portrayal of Princess Leia in the late ’70s and early ’80s broke all stereotypes of the time. Rather than be rescued by a knight in shining armour, she was the one to free herself from evil.

Catherine Legault, a die-hard Star Wars fan, told Global News that “Carrie Fisher was more than just an actress”.

Montrealers are paying tribute to this legend that passed away too young.

“People are saying, enough is enough, stop taking our icons,” says Cliff Caporale, Director of Programming at Comiconn Montreal.

Comicon will be highlighting Fisher’s contributions at its next major event in Montreal.

The 501st Legion, an international network of thousands of Star War Fans, will be re-watching the trilogy to look back at their favourite Princess Leia moments.

One of its members, Jonathan De Moscovaki, told Global News that he and others from the 501st Legion are preparing to make a special video discussing the positive impact Fisher had on their lives.

Fisher suffered from bipolar disorder, reminding the world that even stars aren’t immune from illness. Her role as a mental health advocate made a difference in the lives of people in all universes.

Fantasy fans, Canadians and the world will never forget Carrie Fisher’s contribution to our collective imagination and pop culture. She is now “one with the force”.