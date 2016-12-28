Lethbridge private snow removal crews working around the clock

A recent heavy snowfall means business is booming for private snow removal companies in Lethbridge.

“It has been a bit busy,” Jeff Wall, Property Maintenance Manager at Infinity Property Care said. “[We had] minimal crews out on Christmas day to clear what we had to, we cleared the rest that we needed to on Boxing Day and now with the drifting that came it’s a bit of just clean up on our sites.”

The wind is playing a big factor as snow drifts continue to pile up in parking lots, on streets and sidewalks, making for some repetitive work.

“It’s work that you finish, and then you gotta do it again, and then you gotta do it again, and then gotta do it again,” snow removal crew member Nathan Clark said. “But that’s just the way it goes.”

Wall said his residential crews are busier this week than the commercial crews, all because of the wind.

“A lot of our commercial sites, they either drift and you deal with it or the wind blows it off and there’s no drifts to actually have to deal with,” Wall said. “When houses drift they tend to continually drift.”

“Our residential crews are now on their third or fourth time to the same house to dig the drifts out.”

An upside to all the work? The holidays. Many people aren’t at work this week making the job a little easier.

“Less people and less cars. It also allows for us to spread things out and make decisions depending on not just on how much snow falls but when things are open,” Clark said. “You can sometimes leave things if you’re in a hurry, or if there is some places that have to get done and some places don’t have to get done right away.”

Although there is quite a lot of work to do, Clark said there is still something satisfying about plowing through the snow.