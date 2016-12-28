Dog who spent 5 days in the cold, reunites with Penticton owner

On Tuesday morning, a Penticton man got the reunion with his dog that he feared he would never see.

The dog named Rubia, now back in the comfort of her home and the love and care of her owner, Mark Wright, spent five days alone in the cold.

“She’s a big part of my life and I’m glad she’s back,” Wright said.

Last Thursday, Wright stopped at a chain-up area near Merritt on his way to Kamloops for Christmas.

He said a truck and trailer pulled in after him and released the air brakes.

The loud sound startled Rubia.

“She freaked and pulled right out of her collar and took off like a gun shot right down the highway,” Wright said.

“She was just gone. It’s the fastest I’ve ever seen a dog move and I went running after her.”

Wright said he searched for several hours before calling for help from family and Angel’s Animal Rescue in Merritt.

“I gave them some pictures, made up some flyers and in less than an hour we had several people offering to help,” he said.

Even with what Wright said seemed like an army of people, including complete strangers, offering to help, there was no sign of Rubia and Wright started to loose hope.

“I got up, went out there, and I still didn’t see any fresh tracks… so I kind of resigned to the fact that something bad happened,” Wright said.

Then late Monday night, he go ta call. It turns out two strangers who were driving on the highway close to where Rubia went missing, spotted her, got her in their vehicle and called Angel’s Animal Rescue.

“She was very skinny… she’s probably lost about ten or twelve pounds I think,” Wright said.

Rubia lost some weight but was otherwise okay.

Wright is forever grateful to everyone who helped in the search for his beloved pup.