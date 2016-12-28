Group of Saskatchewan doctors to provide medical care in Haiti

A group of Saskatchewan medical care professionals is heading to Haiti in the New Year to provide health care to patients.

The group, called Broken Earth Saskatoon, will consist of 22 members. It was created as part of a national group after the earthquake that hit Haiti in 2010.

“There is still is a lot of evidence of the destruction from that earthquake,” said local plastic surgeon Chris Thomson.

READ MORE: 5 years later, aid workers admit slow recovery from Haiti earthquake

“In 45 minutes, about 210,000 people died. That’s destruction and death on a scale that I have difficulty understanding.”

The group’s first mission to Haiti was in March, where it provided care at the Bernard Mevs Hospital in Port-Au-Prince.

It included local physicians, nurses and therapists who use their speciality to help patients in need.

READ MORE: Hurricane Matthew: Death toll rises to 842 in Haiti

Since that trip, Hurricane Matthew hit the island, which gives Thomson and his colleagues even more motivation to help the Haitian people, he said.

“For me and I think for probably most of my teammates, it was somewhat of a life-altering experience,” Thomson said. “It was very easy to make the decision to go back and try and be a part of it again.”

The group leaves for its second mission on Jan. 10.

They’ll spend one week there and plan to continue trips as long as they are needed.