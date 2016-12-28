Charges laid after shooting incident in West Kelowna home

A 41-year-old man has been charged after a violent altercation involving a firearm on Friday evening.

RCMP responded to a dropped 911 call at about 5:40 p.m. during which the caller reported a shooting inside a home on Last Road.

Police said the suspect tried to force his way inside the home with a loaded handgun.

A struggle ensued and the suspect was shot in the leg.

The suspect then went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. That’s where he was arrested by RCMP.

“The ongoing police investigation has revealed that this was an isolated incident, not a random attack,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “The parties involved in the altercation were well known to each other.”

No one else in the home was injured.

Darryn Allen Nelson, 41, of Kaleden has been charged with several offences including break and enter and a variety of firearms offences.

He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance on Jan. 5.