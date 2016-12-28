Regina police investigate armed robbery with screwdriver

Regina police are investigating an early morning armed robbery in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

Officers were dispatched to the Mac’s Convenience Store at 2108 Albert Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday following the report of a robbery.

Police say a man entered the store and took merchandise to the register. When the clerk began to process the items the suspect went behind the counter and held a weapon to the clerk’s neck, demanding money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. A Mac’s employee has confirmed the weapon used during the robbery was a screwdriver.

Regina Police says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.