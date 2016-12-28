Calgary police seek family members of man killed in Christmas Day stabbing

Calgary police are trying to identify and find family members of the victim in a fatal Christmas Day stabbing at a southeast home.

“It is expected this may take several days,” police said in a Wednesday statement. “The victim will not be named until this has been completed.”

READ MORE: Man charged with manslaughter after Christmas Day death in Calgary

At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Calgary police were called out to the 100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. for reports of a disturbance.

Officers found a man who had been seriously assaulted. The victim was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Morris Stern, 55, was taken into custody at the scene and was later charged with one count of manslaughter, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other and had spent the day together before the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Global’s Carolyn Kury de Castillo and Gary Bobrovitz