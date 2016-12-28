Seasonal parking ban will end 7 p.m. Wednesday night: City of Edmonton

A seasonal parking ban for Edmonton that began at 7 a.m. Tuesday will come to an end at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

However, until the city officially lifts the ban, residents are asked to avoid parking on streets.

“Even if it looks like the road has been plowed, we still ask the people don’t park on seasonal parking ban routes until you hear that it’s been officially lifted,” city spokeswoman Maya Filipovic said. “That’s because crews can still be coming back in to do a second plowing or deal with trouble spots and things like that.”

The city said neighbourhood blading won’t take place at this time since the snow pack on residential roads hasn’t met the minimum requirement of five centimetres.

“Once the seasonal parking ban is over, our next priority is to go and pick up the snow that’s been left behind, especially focusing on the downtown area and business zones, in anticipation of the New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up,” Filipovic said.

“We want to make sure the roads are as accessible as possible for when people are coming downtown to do their celebrating for New Year’s.”

Under a seasonal parking ban, any vehicles parked on arterial roads, bus routes and collector roads are subject to tagging and towing for as long as the ban is in effect.

After the parking ban is lifted, residents can go back to parking on the street.

