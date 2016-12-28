City of Calgary snow removal: where plows are headed this week

The City of Calgary is prioritizing playground zones and residential areas on day 3 of its seven-day snow event plan.

Roads department spokesperson Brittany Kustra said Wednesday crews had completed priority roads like Macleod Trail and Crowchild Trail, along with bus routes in the city.

“We know it’s been a really light winter,” she said. “This is one of first snowfalls we’ve had where snow has stuck around. It’s taken crews a couple of days to work on those priority 1 and 2 routes, so we ask Calgarians to please be patient. Crews are coming, you will see them in your neighbourhood over the next couple of days.”

Kustra said residents have been calling the city’s 311 line requesting removal crews, as is typical after snowstorms like the recent downfall.

She suggested visiting calgary.ca/roadconditions to see a map of the city, which routes plows have completed, as well as where plows are currently working across Calgary.

Kustra said roads should be ready for a potential snowfall on Saturday.

“We’re expecting to have all residential roads complete before the next snowfall occurs, so we’ll be in good shape before the new year.”

With an interview from Global’s Mia Sosiak