Funeral service for Ryder and Radek MacDougall held in Whitecourt Thursday

Early Thursday afternoon, family members, friends and teammates will gather in the central Alberta town of Whitecourt to say goodbye to two boys killed in their Spruce Grove home.

The funeral is open to the public and will be held at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre in Whitecourt at 1 p.m.

According to RCMP, Ryder and Radek MacDougall were killed by their father at his home on Monday, Dec. 19. Corry MacDougall then took his own life.

The boys’ mother and stepfather live in Whitecourt. Both Ryder, 13, and Radek, 11, were avid hockey players and had moved from Whitecourt to Spruce Grove to play on more competitive teams.

Schedule changes were made to a hockey tournament so that members of Ryder’s team, the Parkland Athletic Club’s Bantam AA Timberwolves, could attend the funeral service together.

In an online obituary, Ryder is remembered as having “a big heart and a protective nature for his family, especially for his mom and brother, Radek.

“He was very competitive on and off the ice; Ryder knew he was lifted by his teammates and that together they were stronger. He worked hard and practised until he got things perfect. Ryder dreamed of playing in the NHL and his spirit will play on with his Whitecourt and Spruce Grove teammates.”

Radek is described as having “a caring, kind and sweet nature.

“Everyone who met and knew him loved to be with him. He hated to see others hurting and would do anything to make others feel better. Radek was creative and imaginative and loved making videos with his friends. Radek had a passion for every sport and was great at playing soccer, hockey, basketball and Taekwondo. He was excited about trying lacrosse this year. Radek’s heart was larger than life itself and a piece of him will live on in all who knew and loved him.”