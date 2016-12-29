Vote: Manitoba’s best backyard skating rink

WINNIPEG — As the snow continues to pile up throughout the province, Manitobans are lacing up their skates and making the most out of winter.

Although many are heading to community rinks to skate, others are building personal ice rinks in their own backyards.

On Dec. 21 Global News brought you the story about a North Kildonan family that spent months creating an epic backyard rink, with a scoreboard, lights and fire pit to stay warm.

We then asked Manitobans to submit pictures and videos of their backyard ice rinks.

Here are the submissions.

Curtis Caruk: Dugald, Man.

This rink is 50 x 100 feet, and took Caruk three weeks to get the ice ready for a winter skate (with the help of his homemade Zamboni).

Lisa Mowat: St. Andrews, Man.

This backyard rink in St. Andrews, and even has its own hashtag, #rinkinthesticks.

Darryl De Gagné: Lorette, Man.

This rink is near Lorette, and is about 60 x 40 feet. De Gagné said every year the rink continues to grow and the kids get bigger. “Frozen memories is what I like to call it that they’re making,” he said.

Jamie Bettens: Southdale, Winnipeg

This rink in Southdale is 30 x 60 feet. The neighbourhood kids and teams come and practice on the ice, which has illuminating lights.

Ryan Major: Carmen, Man.

This backyard rink was built on the Boyne River in Carmen.

Glenn Care: South Pointe, Winnipeg

Jeff and Leslie Scarcello: North Kildonan, Winnipeg

This outdoor rink in North Kildonan is 32 x 64 feet. It’s complete with boards, a bench to rest your feet, a fire pit to stay warm, and even a scoreboard that lights up.

Jackie Gate McCreedy: Kildonan Meadows

Three families help operate this backyard rink in Transcona. It’s complete with stadium lights, a fire pit and a homemade Zamboni.