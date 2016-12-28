Quebec won’t appeal rejection of ‘hearsay’ evidence obtained through photo radar

The Quebec government won’t appeal a court decision that rejected evidence obtained from a photo radar machine.

Crown spokesman Jean-Pascal Boucher said Wednesday his office will instead ensure it has better evidence in the future with which to make its case against alleged traffic violators.

A judge in November cleared a woman from having to pay a traffic ticket after he ruled the photo radar evidence against her was hearsay and therefore inadmissible in court.

The judge said police didn’t personally witness the woman allegedly breaking the law or check to see if the radar machine was functioning properly.

Boucher said his office will rely on documentation or witness testimony in the future as evidence against defendants who are fighting tickets obtained through photo radar.

He said the current law allowing such machines is valid and will remain.