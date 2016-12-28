Features
Winnipegger asking for help to fundraise car insurance for Syrian refugee family

WINNIPEG — A local man has found a Syrian refugee family to donate his car to, and now he’s hoping to raise $3,000 for the first year of insurance.

Neil Granger, owner at River City Renos, was initially going to trade in his Honda Civic, but decided to donate it instead.

With the help of the South Osborne Syrian Refugee Initiative, Granger found a family of four left with nothing after fleeing Syria and thinks the car will be a perfect match.

“We just want to help out so they can insure the vehicle for one year,” Granger said. “They don’t have anything, they’ve lost everything they own. So we’d like to help them out, push this a little further.”

The vehicle is equipped with winter tires and all of the work was donated by local companies.

If you would like to help, you can make a donation through the Go Fund Me page.

