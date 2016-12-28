Saskatoon weather outlook: warming trend on the way

Just in the nick of time, all major models indicated a white Christmas for Saskatoon and surrounding area. Dec. 25 arrived with blowing snow, and a wind chill value of -27 by the evening hours.

Snowfall Totals

With a big warming trend this week, there is snow in the seven-day forecast but not much of it will remain on the ground this week with temperatures ranging in the single-digit lows. Periods of light snow are expected starting around 2 p.m. today and ending in the early hours of tomorrow.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Mainly cloudy skies in the forecast for today, with a 60 per cent chance of light blowing snow this afternoon. The winds will pickup from the northwest gusting around 50 km/h at points throughout the afternoon.

Current sustained windspeed in #YXE is 9km/h blowing east, making it feel like -10 in our city right now: #Sask #weather pic.twitter.com/1WR3Mo0ZFP — Joelle Tomlinson (@TomlinsonGlobal) December 28, 2016

Tonight

The chance for snow remains consistent into the evening hours and up until just after midnight, clearing before the morning hours. Saskatoon will dip to -11 overnight with a northwesterly sustained wind at 30 km/h.

Thursday

A very similar day to today in store for tomorrow’s forecast, mainly sunny with the wind west 20 km/h, becoming light near noon. With a high of -6, it’s the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy winter activities! Clouds will be moving in throughout the day, allowing for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -11 once the evening rolls in.

@DarrenDreger Delisle, Sask. First skate on #backyardrink but strangely no snow here yet though! pic.twitter.com/fQvqPJ6fC8 — Ryan King (@saskiekingro) December 21, 2016

Weekend Outlook

Friday looks to be mainly cloudy with snow showers around the morning, and during the daytime Saskatoon will have northerly winds at 15 to 30 km/h. With a 50 per cent chance of snow, accumulation will still remain less than 2 cm in the city.

With everyone looking ahead to ringing in the New Year, the big question is Saturday’s forecast. As of right now, in your long-range forecast, your last day of 2016 looks to be mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. With a high of -6, you’ll still want to bundle up when you head out— the chance for snow will be at 40 per cent by that point.

This Your Saskatchewan photo of fertilizer domes was taken in Hanley by Susan Sagen:

