Weather
December 28, 2016 12:59 pm
Updated: December 28, 2016 3:52 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: warming trend on the way

Joelle-Tomlinson-Bio By Anchor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: After a cold and white Christmas, a warming trend will take Saskatoon into the New Year but as Joelle Tomlinson explains, there is more snow on the way.

A A

Just in the nick of time, all major models indicated a white Christmas for Saskatoon and surrounding area. Dec. 25 arrived with blowing snow, and a wind chill value of -27 by the evening hours.

Snowfall Totals

With a big warming trend this week, there is snow in the seven-day forecast but not much of it will remain on the ground this week with temperatures ranging in the single-digit lows. Periods of light snow are expected starting around 2 p.m. today and ending in the early hours of tomorrow.

There is a chance of snow today, tomorrow and Friday, totalling 2 cm in Saskatoon by Saturday morning.

Skytracker Weather

Saskatoon Forecast

Your 7-day forecast for Saskatoon shows mild temperatures until the start of next week.

Skytracker Weather

Today

Mainly cloudy skies in the forecast for today, with a 60 per cent chance of light blowing snow this afternoon. The winds will pickup from the northwest gusting around 50 km/h at points throughout the afternoon.

Tonight

The chance for snow remains consistent into the evening hours and up until just after midnight, clearing before the morning hours. Saskatoon will dip to -11 overnight with a northwesterly sustained wind at 30 km/h.

Thursday 

A very similar day to today in store for tomorrow’s forecast, mainly sunny with the wind west 20 km/h, becoming light near noon. With a high of -6, it’s the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy winter activities! Clouds will be moving in throughout the day, allowing for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -11 once the evening rolls in.

Weekend Outlook

Friday looks to be mainly cloudy with snow showers around the morning, and during the daytime Saskatoon will have northerly winds at 15 to 30 km/h. With a 50 per cent chance of snow, accumulation will still remain less than 2 cm in the city.

By Friday evening, snowfall will let up and allow for a clear evening

Skytracker Weather

With everyone looking ahead to ringing in the New Year, the big question is Saturday’s forecast. As of right now, in your long-range forecast, your last day of 2016 looks to be mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. With a high of -6, you’ll still want to bundle up when you head out— the chance for snow will be at 40 per cent by that point.

This Your Saskatchewan photo of fertilizer domes was taken in Hanley by Susan Sagen:

Dec. 28: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken in Hanley by Susan Sagen.

Susan Saden / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your one stop shop for all things weather for Saskatoon, central and northern Saskatchewan with a comprehensive look at your local forecast that you can only find here.

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
New Year's Eve
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Forecast
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Snow
Snowfall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News