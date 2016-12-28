WATCH: Siberians take part in Santa Claus bikini run along frozen lake

Siberian fitness lovers have started the winter holiday season with a bikini run along the coast of the famous Baikal lake and a plunge in the icy water.

Around a dozen enthusiasts from the local “Club of Walruses” put on Christmas hats, Santa Claus beards and other festive accessories to run almost one kilometer along the coastline in the village of Listvyanka.

READ MORE: Man wearing bikini made of plastic wrap facing charges

Compared with the outside temperature of less than 20 C the water was favourably warm – several degrees above freezing.

Winter swimming is a popular fitness activity in Russia, people of every age gather on lakes and rivers and brave the chilly waters to prevent flu.