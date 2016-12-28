1 dead in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Strathmore

One person was killed and three others were taken to a Calgary hospital after a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday morning.

EMS said a call came in at about 7:15 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Paramedics said it appeared the car left Highway 1, just west of Strathmore, and ended up on the north side of the road.

Crews remained on scene as of 9 a.m.

EMS had no further details on the condition of the patients at that time, but said they were taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

Strathmore is about 50 kilometres east of Calgary.