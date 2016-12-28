Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Instead of throwing out a natural Christmas tree in the garbage, residents are being asked to recycle their trees after the holidays.

Between Dec. 27 and Jan, 20, the city is offering free tree recycling. Wood chips will also be available at the depots early in January.

“It’s so we can repurpose it and reuse it, so it doesn’t just sit there and do nothing,” Mark Kinsey of the City of Winnipeg said.

“Once the residents drop it off… it’s good for shrub beds to prevent moisture loss,” he said.

The recycling program stated 26 years ago, and since then the city has reused more than 349,000 trees.

“That’s more than 3,000 trucks full of trees,” Kinsey added.

If you are going to recycle your tree, all plastic bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must be taken off before it’s dropped off.

Trees placed at the curb next to recycling or garbage carts won’t be collected.

Last year, the city recycled nearly 12,000 trees.

Recycling depots