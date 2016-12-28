homeless camp
December 28, 2016 11:12 am

Langley fire believed to be sparked by homeless person trying to stay warm

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Smoke and flames were visible from the road.

Curtis Kreklau
Emergency crews were called to a large fire in a field in Langley late Tuesday night.

The fire was sparked near Mufford Crescent and 62 Avenue. It’s believed it was started by a homeless person trying to stay warm.

Fire and smoke were visible from the road but firefighters had to walk into the brush in order to fight the flames.

No one was hurt but many personal items were damaged by the fire.

In September there was another large fire at a nearby homeless camp.

 

