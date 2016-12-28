Alberta man charged with drunk driving was relative of Newfoundland couple killed

People in a Newfoundland fishing village are mourning the deaths of a couple who were run down as they walked home from a Christmas gathering. A man related to the married couple said the man accused is their relative, who is now facing charges of drunk driving.

Merle and Marilyn Sheppard were walking along Little Port Road in Lark Harbour when they were struck by a pickup truck after midnight Boxing Day.

Eric Sheppard, who is a distant cousin of the husband, says the man accused in the case is Marilyn Sheppard’s brother-in-law and was attending the same party, but is based in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Sheppard says the deaths are being keenly felt throughout the town of about 500 people, where many bear that last name and have a family connection.

RCMP Cpl. Trevor O’Keefe confirmed a man who has a family tie to the couple is due in court Wednesday in Corner Brook to face four charges, including two counts of impaired driving causing death.

Deputy Mayor Melanie Joyce said many in Lark Harbour are devastated by the loss of the husband and wife, who she described as kind, well-known and always there to help anyone who needed it.