Traffic
December 28, 2016 10:48 am

Calgary driver crashes, jumps over guardrail on Crowchild Trail overpass

By and Global News

Police are investigating after a bizarre single-vehicle crash on the Crowchild flyover on the night of Dec. 27, 2016.

Global News
A A

Calgary police are investigating a bizarre crash that happened Tuesday night on Crowchild Trail.

Police said a car lost control and hit the guardrail at about 9 p.m. on the southbound ramp to Glenmore Trail.

Witnesses told police the driver got out and jumped over the railing onto the ground below.

EMS said the driver, believed to be in his late teens, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Paramedics said the passenger, a man believed to be in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two men were taken to hospital after a bizarre crash on Crowchild Trail near Glenmore Trail.

Global News
Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Crash
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Traffic
Crowchild Trail
Crowchild Trail crash
EMS
Glenmore Trail

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News