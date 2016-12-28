Calgary driver crashes, jumps over guardrail on Crowchild Trail overpass

Calgary police are investigating a bizarre crash that happened Tuesday night on Crowchild Trail.

Police said a car lost control and hit the guardrail at about 9 p.m. on the southbound ramp to Glenmore Trail.

Witnesses told police the driver got out and jumped over the railing onto the ground below.

EMS said the driver, believed to be in his late teens, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Paramedics said the passenger, a man believed to be in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.