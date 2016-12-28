Prince Albert Raiders down Saskatoon Blades 5-3

Ian Scott made 38 saves and Drew Warkentine’s second-period goal stood as the winner as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Saskatoon Blades 5-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

It was the Blades fourth loss in a row.

Prince Albert (8-26-2) also got goals from Cody Paivarinta, Luke Coleman, Cole Fonstad and Cavin Leth.

Braylon Schmyr scored twice for the Blades (13-20-4) and Logan Christensen had the other. Logan Flodell made 27 saves in a losing cause.

The two teams meet again on Thursday at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. Game time is 7 p.m. CT.

In other WHL action involving Saskatchewan teams, Adam Brooks had three goals and two assists and Sam Steel added a goal and four helpers as the Regina Pats downed the Brandon Wheat Kings 7-4.

Austin Wagner and Dawson Leedahl each had a goal and an assist for the Pats (23-3-6) while Connor Hobbs added the other goal. Tyler Brown made 31 saves for the win.

Tyler Coulter led the Wheat Kings (15-15-4) with two goals and an assist. Reid Duke and Ty Lewis rounded out the offence with a goal apiece.

Jordan Papirny stopped 29-of-35 shots in a losing cause.

Hobbs was ejected midway through the third period after receiving major penalties for kneeing and fighting.

Regina went 2 for 4 on the power play while Brandon failed to score on 10 chances with the man advantage.

In Swift Current, Tyler Steenbergen had three goals and an assist and Taz Burman made 28 saves as the Broncos toppled the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-1.

Aleksi Heponiemi scored once and set up two more for Swift Current (18-10-7), which also got goals from Glenn Gawdin and Lane Pederson.

Brett Howden kept the Warriors (20-8-5) from being blanked. Zach Sawchenko stopped 35-of-40 shots in defeat.

With files from Global News