Portion of Yonge Street remains closed in Rosedale due to sinkhole

A portion of Yonge Street in Rosedale remains closed for a second straight day due to a sinkhole.

Toronto police said on Tuesday the sinkhole was filled with water and the roadway between Roxborough Street and Crescent Road had to be shut down.

Crews continue to work on a solution and it’s not known when Yonge Street will fully reopen.

It is believed the sinkhole, which is around one metre wide and a foot and a half deep, was caused by a sewer issue and more inspections are being conducted on Wednesday.