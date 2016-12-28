Canada
December 28, 2016 8:49 am

Portion of Yonge Street remains closed in Rosedale due to sinkhole

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

A sign is posted on Yonge Street in Rosedale due to a sinkhole on Dec. 27, 2016.

Global News
A A

A portion of Yonge Street in Rosedale remains closed for a second straight day due to a sinkhole.

Toronto police said on Tuesday the sinkhole was filled with water and the roadway between Roxborough Street and Crescent Road had to be shut down.

Crews continue to work on a solution and it’s not known when Yonge Street will fully reopen.

It is believed the sinkhole, which is around one metre wide and a foot and a half deep, was caused by a sewer issue and more inspections are being conducted on Wednesday.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Construction
Rosedale
Rosedale sinkhole
Roxborough
Sewer
sinkhole on Yonge Street
water in sinkhole
Yonge Street sinkhole

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News