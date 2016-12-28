Canada
December 28, 2016 5:44 am

Driver killed after exiting disabled vehicle on highway north of Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

An O.P.P truck stands in the parking lot at the eastern Ontario regional Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Smith Falls, Ontario on Oct. 22, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg/File
A A

ORILLIA, Ont. – Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on Highway 11 in Severn Township.

The OPP says its preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle collided with the guard rail on the highway at about 5 p.m. at Huronia Rd.

The driver left the vehicle to inspect the damage and was then struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name won’t be released until relatives are notified.

There was no immediate word on possible charges.

Global News
Report an error
disabled vehicle
driver killed
OPP
Orillia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News