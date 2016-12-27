Former Telco employees still looking for answers following sudden closure

Former Telco employees waited for answers Tuesday, days after the company suddenly closed its doors just before Christmas.

“We don’t know whether’s we’re going to get paid or not, and we worked hard,” former employee Nafiza Nisha said. “We have a relationship with our clients.”

Hundreds of workers at Telco were locked out of their Vancouver office Thursday morning without any explanation.

Some former employees waited outside a Surrey office Tuesday but weren’t invited inside where officials once connected to the company were offering job opportunities to about 80 of the unemployed workers.

They didn’t say what those opportunities may be.

The meeting came after the telemarketing business shut its doors without warning, leaving 200 employees jobless days before Christmas.

Court documents reveal a legal dispute between Telco and former manager Patrizio Santalucia. The civil suit claims Santalucia entered the business in the middle of the night, printed and removed the confidential records of thousands of clients, then never returned.

He denies the allegations in a counter-claim.

Global News could not reach Santalucia or Telco managers. It’s unclear if the lawsuit led to the shutdown.

Meanwhile, former employees left in the dark are still waiting for their final paycheque.

“People have been working there for 23 years…and I feel so bad,” Nisha said. “This was the worst Christmas ever.”

