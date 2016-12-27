Eagles
December 27, 2016 11:10 pm

Eagle nearly electrocuted after getting caught up in B.C. Hydro lines

ja headshot 2 By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Wildlife advocates are raising the alarm about what they say is a growing problem in Delta… Eagles are getting caught up in BC Hydro lines with many being killed. But as Rumina Daya tells us, at least one possible solution is being proposed.

A A

A young male bald eagle had to be rescued by a BC Hydro worker after nearly being electrocuted by power lines in Delta.

The eagle, named Flash, is one of 47 wild birds that have been injured or killed in 2016 after hitting power lines in the Delta area, an almost 30 per cent increase compared to last year, according to the OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

Story continues below
Global News

“Unfortunately, the food is here, the birds are here, but there’s nowhere for them to roost or hang out,” OWL’s Rob Hope said. “A lot of the trees have been taken down so the space is limited and they’ve turned to power poles.”

Hope believes there is a simple and inexpensive fix. Birds of prey tend to hunt for the highest point to rest so he wants B.C. Hydro to install metal and wood perches to every second power pole in the area.

“For the price it costs for the birds to hit the power lines or the transformers and blow them out, it would probably be cheaper in the long run just to apply some simple steps to prevent it from happening in the first place,” Hope said.

“We’ll absolutely consider the suggestion but we are doing a number of things already, including installing perches and platforms as well as bird diverters to protect the birds,” B.C. Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott said.

As for Flash, he survived brutal burns once before. But Hope said “his chances of survival are slim.”

– With files from Rumina Daya

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc hydro
Birds of Prey
Eagles
Owl

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News