Cat killed in Dartmouth Boxing Day house fire

A cat died following a house fire in Dartmouth on Monday, but the only person inside, a 70-year-old, escaped uninjured.

A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said crews were called to Anderson Street at 6:48 p.m.

It’s believed the fire started in the garage and resulted in the home being severely damaged.

The cause is still being investigated.

As of Tuesday morning, a damage estimate had yet to be determined.