December 27, 2016 5:11 pm

Cat killed in Dartmouth Boxing Day house fire

Steve Silva By Video Journalist  Global News

The Boxing Day fire destroyed a garage at an Anderson Street home in Dartmouth, pictured Dec. 27, 2016.

Steve Silva / Global News
A cat died following a house fire in Dartmouth on Monday, but the only person inside, a 70-year-old, escaped uninjured.

A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said crews were called to Anderson Street at 6:48 p.m.

It’s believed the fire started in the garage and resulted in the home being severely damaged.

The cause is still being investigated.

As of Tuesday morning, a damage estimate had yet to be determined.

