Cat killed in Dartmouth Boxing Day house fire
A cat died following a house fire in Dartmouth on Monday, but the only person inside, a 70-year-old, escaped uninjured.
A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said crews were called to Anderson Street at 6:48 p.m.
It’s believed the fire started in the garage and resulted in the home being severely damaged.
The cause is still being investigated.
As of Tuesday morning, a damage estimate had yet to be determined.
