December 27, 2016 3:51 pm
Updated: December 27, 2016 4:49 pm

One woman dead after house fire in Île-des-Chênes, Man.

One woman is dead after a fire in a home in a trailer park in Île-des-Chênes, Man.

WINNIPEG – One woman is dead after a fire in a trailer park in Île-des-Chênes, Man. on Tuesday.

Ritchot Fire Department chief Scott Wier says that shortly after 6 a.m. the department was called to a house fire at 62 Bonneteau Ave.

Fire crews pulled the body of one woman from the home.

Fire fighters were able to keep the fire contained to one building.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Global News