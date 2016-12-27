Canada
Saskatoon police say missing 36-year-old man found

Saskatoon police are no longer asking for public assistance in locating Ernest Eyahpaise.

UPDATE: The Saskatoon Police Service announced Dec. 27 that Ernest Eyahpaise has been located

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Ernest Eyahpaise, 36, was last seen at around 3 a.m. CT on Monday in the area of Circle Drive and College Drive.

Police officials said they and family are concerned for his safety.

Eyahpaise is described as being of indigenous descent, six-foot two, 195 pounds and has short dark hair. He was wearing an orange ducks hockey jersey and a ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

