Mississauga mayor discusses fatal house explosion, tolls during year-end interview

The end of 2016 marks the halfway point of Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie’s first term as the city’s leader and she sat down with Global News anchor Farah Nasser for a wide-ranging discussion.

One of the biggest issues for Crombie in 2016 was responding to the fatal house explosion on Hickory Drive back in the summer.

“I think it was a test of my leadership in my early days,” she said, while recalling how she went to the scene to liaise with emergency services personnel and area residents. Crombie was present for many of the updates given by officials in the hours after the explosion.

“We still continue to meet with (the residents) and answer any questions they have, get them the information they need – work with them,” she said, adding four homes have been demolished and residents from 32 other houses still haven’t been able to return.

READ MORE: Mississauga house explosion site sold as neighbours continue to rebuild

Other major issues for Crombie have been transportation and infrastructure, but not just in her city.

When Toronto Mayor John Tory announced his push in November for tolling the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in order to pay for new transit, many commuters in cities like Mississauga complained about the proposed new charges. But Crombie said she isn’t “necessarily against tolls.”

“I support Mayor Tory because I do support investing in regionally-integrated transit and if this helps, then I can understand that,” she said, adding tolls are a user tax and impact those who use those roads.

“Our roads are in a crisis. We have congestion. We have gridlock and whatever we can do to improve our roads is necessary.”

READ MORE: Road tolls on DVP, Gardiner Expressway endorsed by Toronto city council

Months after Crombie was sworn-in as mayor, the province announced funding for the Hurontario LRT project. It’s a move she said helped bring the $1.5-billion Rogers land development announced this year, which will see 10 condominium towers built on the site near the Mississauga Civic Centre.

Crombie has been mayor of Mississauga for over two years and follows Hazel McCallion, who led the city for 36 years. She said she has spoken with McCallion several times since assuming the office.

“She’s perfect. She’s absolutely incredible. She’s there when I need her to be and if not, she takes a step back. We’re often at the same events,” Crombie said.

She said she has been working on governance changes since becoming mayor. Earlier this year, city council voted to study leaving the Region of Peel and having the city become a single-tier municipality.

“We have completely different issues that we deal with,” Crombie said. She added Mississauga is much more built out compared to Brampton and Caledon, the two other communities that make up Peel Region.

“We’d like the ability to control our own destiny here in Mississauga.”

READ MORE: Mississauga considering leaving Peel region

However, Crombie said she doesn’t think the provincial government is supportive of the idea.

While discussing governance-related issues, Crombie commented about the lack of diversity on city council when asked about the issue by Nasser.

“Most of the councillors do look like me,” she said. Crombie said it’s difficult for candidates to displace long-term councillors.

She said diverse candidates are coming forward to run and “as time goes and as (incumbents) retire, you will see much more diversity on our council.”

Crombie also touted the creation of a citizens’ diversity committee at city hall to ensure people from all backgrounds are being heard.