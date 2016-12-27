Survey suggests Canadians see better world reputation under Trudeau Liberals

OTTAWA – In the minds of Canadians, their country’s reputation on the world stage has improved under the Trudeau Liberals, according to a new poll from Nanos Research and the Institute for Research on Public Policy.

The same survey showed an increased number of respondents see federal-provincial relations improving under the Liberals compared with the previous Conservative government.

But the finding also indicate the Liberals are no better off than the Conservatives were at similar times during their mandates when it comes to whether Canada is headed in the right direction, or how well the government is performing.

According to the findings, there was a more than 20 point jump in positive sentiment toward Canada’s international reputation after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won power in Ottawa. And pollster Nik Nanos says the trend has continued to climb.

As well, Canadians’ views on federal-provincial relations is viewed by respondents as more positive under the Liberals, according to the 10th annual Mood of Canada survey.

But the post-election enthusiasm toward the Trudeau government’s overall performance has declined in the last year, said Nanos.