Canada
December 27, 2016 3:16 pm
Updated: December 27, 2016 3:18 pm

Survey suggests Canadians see better world reputation under Trudeau Liberals

By The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks about what he looks forward to the most in the upcoming year.

A A

OTTAWA – In the minds of Canadians, their country’s reputation on the world stage has improved under the Trudeau Liberals, according to a new poll from Nanos Research and the Institute for Research on Public Policy.

The same survey showed an increased number of respondents see federal-provincial relations improving under the Liberals compared with the previous Conservative government.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: 2016’s political moments that caught us off guard (not involving Donald Trump)

But the finding also indicate the Liberals are no better off than the Conservatives were at similar times during their mandates when it comes to whether Canada is headed in the right direction, or how well the government is performing.

According to the findings, there was a more than 20 point jump in positive sentiment toward Canada’s international reputation after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won power in Ottawa. And pollster Nik Nanos says the trend has continued to climb.

As well, Canadians’ views on federal-provincial relations is viewed by respondents as more positive under the Liberals, according to the 10th annual Mood of Canada survey.

READ MORE: Top 5 ‘instant karma’ moments caught on camera

But the post-election enthusiasm toward the Trudeau government’s overall performance has declined in the last year, said Nanos.

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Politics
Justin Trudeau
Trudeau Government
Year in Review

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News