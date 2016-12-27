Ice shack stolen from Manitoba rental company one week after opening

WINNIPEG — An ice fishing shack rental company is reeling after one of their shacks was stolen a week after their grand opening.

On Christmas Eve Curtis Beyak, co-owner of Lake Winnipeg Ice Fishing Shack Rentals, found out one of the company’s five fishing shacks had been stolen.

“I’ve been describing it as devastating,” he said. “To have one stolen puts a huge dent in our business.”

It was a slow start to the season for the company that had its grand opening on Dec. 17, 2016. The warm November and the blizzard were already two hits to the business.

“We’ve had to start rescheduling customers already so it’s put a big damper on us so far,” said Beyak. “I can’t really put it into words, I just want our shack back.”

The number two ice shack is the one that’s missing. Beyak describes it as eight feet by eight feet painted a red-brown with an aluminum roof.

Beyak is putting out a reward for the ice shack or information that leads to the recovery of it.

Anyone with information can contact RCMP or the business through its Facebook page.