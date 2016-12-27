Alberta man charged in 2015 Thorncliffe home invasion, assault of elderly couple

One man has been charged a year after two seniors were viciously assaulted in their Thorncliffe home during a break-in.

Calgary police officers were called to the 6000 block of Buckthorn Road N.W. at around 5 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2015, after two men forced their way into the house, assaulted the elderly couple inside and demanded money and jewelry.

The charges come 10 months after police organized a Crime Stoppers re-enactment, carried out in the hopes of aiding the investigation.

Investigators said from the beginning they believed the home invasion was targeted, explaining the suspects demanded specific items from the couple.

While one suspect is still on the loose, Clive resident Cory Owen Eide, 43, has been charged with one count of break and enter, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of unlawful confinement.

Police said he was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and is set to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2017.

Officers are asking for public help to identify and find the second suspect, described as in his late 20s, 6’2″ with a slim build. They said he was wearing a blue and white bandana across his face during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service Robbery Unit at 403-428-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.