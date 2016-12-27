Non-profits challenge Manitobans to make New Year’s resolutions about environment

WINNIPEG – Non-profits in Manitoba are challenging people to make their New Year’s resolutions focused on making Earth a healthier planet.

Six organizations put together a list of ways you can make your resolution about something bigger than yourself.

FortWhyte Alive wants people to spend more time outdoors in nature every day. It could be something as simple as walking an extra block from the bus stop.

Food Matters Manitoba hopes to inspire people to cook and share a home-made meal with others.

A Rocha wants people to visit and explore a park in each of the four seasons.

Manitoba Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas wants people to take the step to find a local bird watching spot.

Nature Manitoba is challenging people to pick a local cause or place to champion. The organization wants people to find a cause they are passionate about and do what you can to help.

Lastly the Green Action Centre hopes people will put a pause on buying clothing or choose sustainable, ethical clothes. If you’re feeling really ambitious, the organization says you can challenge yourself to wear 33 articles of clothing for three months.