Slippin’ and slidin’: Montrealers make the best of icy streets

It was a cold and rainy end to Boxing Day Monday, and with a freezing rain warning in effect, Montrealers were being advised to stay home during the downpour.

Of course, some decided to make do with the slippery conditions and have some fun on the streets.

READ MORE: Freezing rain warning in effect for southern Quebec

Zachary Trépanier filmed his friend, Frederic Girard, skating down the streets wearing a #14 Tomas Plekanec Habs jersey singing, “olé, olé, olé.”

“Frederic likes to skate in the streets of Montreal,” he wrote.

In the video, Trépanier can be heard exclaiming, “Dec. 26: Montreal” as Girard flies by laughing.

READ MORE: Montreal transit buses, cars, trucks slam into each other in winter weather

As of Tuesday morning, the post has been shared over 380 times and garnered over 127,000 views.