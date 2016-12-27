Swimming star Penny Oleksiak voted CP’s female athlete of the year

TORONTO – Teenage swimming sensation Penny Oleksiak is The Canadian Press female athlete of the year.

The 16-year-old from Toronto won gold and silver medals and helped Canada win a pair of relay bronze at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Oleksiak dominated voting in the annual survey of editors and broadcasters across the country, taking 94 per cent of the votes.

Oleksiak finished 2016 with a flourish.

She won a freestyle bronze and helped Canada win a pair of relay gold at December’s world short-course swimming championships in Windsor, Ont.